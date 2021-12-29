Wednesday morning forecast December 29th

Temperatures are below average with stormy weather Wednesday. The coast will be in the mid to upper 50s and interior in the 40s to 50s.

A shortwave trough is moving down the West Coast. Rain showers will hit the region through the day. Peak rainfall rates will stay between a quarter to three quarters of an inch per hour. We are expecting one half to one inch of rainfall total for coasts and valleys of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. The mountains and Ventura County could receive more.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains, expiring Thursday at 7:00 pm. Over a foot of snow will fall above 5,000 feet. There may be wind gusts up to 60 mph.

A few showers may linger into Thursday with wraparound precipitation, but for the most part conditions are drying out. Weak ridging will keep New Years Eve and Day mostly clear and cool.