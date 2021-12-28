Tuesday morning forecast December 28th

Temperatures are dropping up to 5 degrees Tuesday, reaching 15 to 20 degrees below average. Most areas will be in the low to mid 50s. A frost advisory is in effect in the Ventura County valleys until 8:00 am.

The region will be drier, but cold air advection will keep conditions chilly. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Another storm system is headed towards the region overnight Tuesday, lasting through Wednesday night. Periods of rain will bring a third inch to one inch of rainfall to the region.

We are also expecting more mountain snow and gusty winds. A winter storm watch is in effect in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains Tuesday night through Thursday night.

By Thursday, there may be a stray shower or two leftover, but mostly conditions are drying and clearing again. Weak ridging and offshore flow will leave conditions bright and chilly over the first weekend of the new year.