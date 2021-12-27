Monday morning forecast December 27th

Temperatures Monday are about 15 degrees below average. Coast and valley areas will be in the 50s.

A cold upper low in Washington State is sending a front over California. Light showers will pick up in San Luis Obispo County in the morning and quickly spread over the entire region. We are expecting a quarter inch to one inch of rainfall across the region.

Gusty southwesterly winds will move with the storm. There is a wind advisory in the San Luis Obispo County valleys and mountains, and the Cuyama Valley until 6:00 pm with gusts over 40 mph. Gusts will also reach over 50 mph in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains.

Elevations above 5,000 feet will receive up to 10 inches of snowfall, and areas above 4,000 feet will receive 2 to 4 inches of snowfall. There is a winter storm warning in the Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains until 10:00 pm Monday. There is also a freeze watch Monday night into Tuesday morning for the Ventura valley areas.

Conditions will dry out Tuesday, but there could still be a couple lingering spotty showers. Cold air advection could drop temperatures by up to 5 degrees.

More showers will hit the region Tuesday overnight through Wednesday night. We could receive up to another inch of rainfall and more mountain snow in that next impulse.