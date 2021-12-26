Sunday Evening Forecast Dec 26th

Mostly clear and cool as we find ourselves between storm systems. Temperatures will be chilly once again as we head through the overnight and in to early Monday. Look for mostly 40's with even a few 30 degree readings in the coldest areas. Winter Storm Warnings remain in place for the mountain areas of Santa Barbara & Ventura Counties. Snow could fall to as low as 3500-feet! Showers will be expected to spread south very Monday and afternoon highs will once again struggle to get in to the low 60's!

Looking ahead, the storm door continues to remain very open despite the region being under a La Nina pattern which is usually associated with very dry conditions. Like any long range forecast, every pattern has its own twists and turns despite what might be expected. Currently high pressure has shifted west far enough to allow the storm track to swoop down across California and this is why we getting some very nice drought relief! Look for more cool weather on Monday with showers expected and more mountain snow. A slight chance will linger in to Tuesday. Yet another wave of moisture will spread more showers on Wednesday which could linger in to Thursday. Our long range forecast models are seeing very different solutions for the Wednesday and Thursday storm. We could see more light and scattered showers or possibly heavy rain. We'll need more time to get a good grip on how the end of the year is shaping. Of course, stay tuned to our news programs as well as keyt.com for the latest updates and keep the rain boots and umbrella handy!