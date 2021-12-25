Saturday Evening Forecast Dec 25th

More showers yet again as the Pacific ocean keeps the moisture flowing across much of the West Coast. Rain totals for Christmas Day have been pretty light and as we head in to Sunday, more is expected. Cool temperatures and breezy to gusty winds will also continue. Look for highs on Sunday hover only in the 50's to very low 60's. Showers are possible, especially very early. More light showers could return for the late evening in our northern areas once again.

Looking ahead, the storm door continues to remain very open despite the region being under a La Nina pattern which is usually associated with very dry conditions. Like any long range forecast, every pattern has its own twists and turns despite what might be expected. Currently high pressure has shifted west far enough to allow the storm track to swoop down across California and this is why we getting some very nice drought relief! Look for more cool weather on Monday with showers expected and more mountain snow. A slight chance will linger in to Tuesday. Yet another wave of moisture will spread more showers on Wednesday which could linger in to Thursday. Our long range forecast models are seeing very different solutions for the Wednesday and Thursday storm. We could see more light and scattered showers or possibly heavy rain. We'll need more time to get a good grip on how the end of the year is shaping up. Of course, stay tuned to our news programs as well as keyt.com for the latest updates and keep the rain boots and umbrella handy!