Thursday evening forecast Dec. 23

Happy Christmas Eve Eve!

Our forecast continues to hold rain for the rest of the week and sprinkles into the Christmas weekend. After Friday's storm, temperatures will remain below average but rain will calm down, expecting Friday night into Saturday to be a small break from the precipitation. The next time we will see rain after Friday's drizzle will be Saturday evening, but expect that storm system to be much quicker and less rain totals.

Later tonight into Friday morning, you will see the upper low move into the coastal waters and cause more of a chance for thunderstorms over the waters. Of course, there is a chance that those thunderstorms drift onshore. Those thunderstorms will make their way into our forecast, but they will most likely hit late tonight into early Friday morning. Thunderstorms will be south of San Luis Obispo County.

We do have potential for more heavy rain this evening as it works its way down south into Los Angeles County.

For this coming Sunday, it will be our longest break from the wet conditions as sunny skies are in the forecast but temperatures will remain cool with highs at just around the 50s, 30s-40s in the mountain regions.