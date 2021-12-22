Wednesday morning forecast December 22nd

Temperatures Wednesday are staying below average. The entire region will be in the low 60s.

A front is stalling over the Central Coast with light rain starting in northern San Luis Obispo County in the morning. By the late afternoon, the rain will get a bit heavier as the storm starts to budge south into Santa Barbara County. It will reach Ventura and LA Counties Thursday morning, with rain continuing across northern areas as well. Scattered showers and gusty south to southwest winds will follow the front.

Through Friday, Coasts and valleys could see 1 to 2.5 inches of rain and mountains up to 4 inches. Through Thursday, snow will fall above 8,000 feet.

Rain will taper by the afternoon Friday. Another impulse will bring more showers on Christmas Day, and again Monday. Cooler temperatures will drop snow levels to 6,000 feet and could fall at 4,000 feet by Sunday with more significant snowfall at higher elevations.