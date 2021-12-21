Tuesday morning forecast December 21st

Temperatures Tuesday are slightly warmer than Monday, but staying below average. The region will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Skies are mostly cloudy with an approaching storm system. There is a slight chance of rain overnight, but San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties should see the rain by Wednesday morning. The front stall over the Central Coast Wednesday, but will push south across the region through Thursday with showers following the main front.

A second system will bring more light showers across the region Christmas Day and Sunday. Temperatures will fall further Thursday through the holiday weekend.

Coasts and valleys could see 1 to 3 inches of rain, and mountains 3 to 4 inches. Snow will reach above 7,000 feet through Thursday, then above 5,000 feet Friday through Saturday.