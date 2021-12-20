Unsettled weather brings several chances of rain

High clouds will increase over southwest California through Tuesday, but it will remain dry. A storm system well off the coast will begin to impact the area Wednesday and peak on Thursday. Widespread rain is expected along with high mountain snow and winds. Another colder storm system will bring additional rain and snow over the holiday weekend.

A broad subtropical feed is streaming toward Baja and southern California. This moisture plume originates well south of Hawaii and the axis of this plume will be overhead with the first storm this week, then drift to our south on Friday before making another surge northward on Saturday. This part of the Pacific is difficult for models to pinpoint details and subtle movement of this moist plume makes a big difference in our rainfall totals.

Expect mid and high clouds to continue to move over the region through Tuesday night. Some light sprinkles could occur as these clouds continue to thicken, but the greatest potential for rain will start over the coastal areas and near the Central Coast Wednesday. We do not expect low clouds or much marine layer inversion tonight for coastal areas due to the higher cloud cover. Temperatures for Tuesday will remain cool, but potentially a little milder tonight with the cloud cover. Lows will be in the 30s inland and 40s at the coast with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Rain will be light on Wednesday. Heavier rainfall is likely for northern counties Wednesday night into Thursday morning with most southern areas not really feeling the brunt of this system until daylight on Thursday. Most coastal and valley locations will range from 0.5-1.5 inches through Thursday night. Rain rates are very likely to remain under 0.50" per hour with a small risk of exceeding this rate in western San Luis Obispo County. West winds will become moderate to briefly strong at times on Thursday for the foothills and mountains with gusts of 40-60 mph. Snow levels will remain above 8,000 feet, but start to fall toward 5,500 feet Thursday night. The combination of winds and snow at higher resort levels could create travel problems. It`s possible that a winter advisory may be needed if ultimately we see snowfall amounts exceeding six inches and the gusty winds accompany it.

A Pacific Northwest trough may impact the coast by Friday and keep the cold pool associated with the current eastern Pacific low pressure system in place to our west. This lull in any fronts mainly keeps our region in a scattered rain and snow shower regime on Friday. Snow levels continue to drop to about 5000 feet as the subtropical moisture plume sags well to our south. This second storm system will likely result in beneficial rainfall at lower elevations and minimal impacts. The snow levels will be more critical as they will be flirting with some of our mountain pass levels between 4000-5000 feet. This could be a big problem for travelers making their way back home either leaving the Los Angeles area or returning Saturday night through Sunday. Stay tuned to the forecast for this time frame as weather predictions become more certain. The stormy weather pattern looks like it will continue into next week with yet another storm system dropping down the CA coast by Dec 29th or 30th.