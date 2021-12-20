Skip to Content
Monday morning forecast December 20th

Temperatures are cooling further Monday, making it yet another below average day. The region will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Fog is pushing across the Central Coast and into the valley areas. There is a dense fog advisory in effect in the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County until 9:00 am.

Onshore flow is developing and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. An upper low will approach by midweek, taking form of an atmospheric river. There is a slight chance of rain Tuesday night.

Rain and mountain snow is likely Wednesday through Thursday as the atmospheric river moves over our region. Rain will continue, but be showery in nature from Friday through the holiday weekend.

We are currently expecting 1 to 3 inches of rain in coastal and valley areas, and 3 to 5 inches in the mountains. Snow will fall above 6,500 feet starting Thursday, and drop to 4,500 feet Friday and Saturday.

