Sunday Evening Forecast Dec 19th

Another beautiful but cool day as we are seeing more rain on the horizon and of course, Christmas is not too far off. Look for clear skies and light winds for the overnight and in to early Monday. Temperatures could easily dip down to and even below freezing in some areas. While there are no official watches for frost of freeze, that could change and it will be very cold regardless. Patchy dense fog could also rear its head, but it would likely be limited to just a few areas and should dissipate quickly at sunrise. Highs on Monday will remain very chilly in the morning and only warming to the upper 50's and low 60's by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, more clouds will start to stream in through Monday and then we see the chances for showers to develop on Tuesday. The storm will drop in from the north and that means our northern areas will see the wet stuff first. Our computer models are now delaying arrival as the storm takes shape offshore. The Central Coast could see a few showers developing through late Tuesday. Everyone will then likely see the showers turn to rain with strong southwesterly winds as we head in to and through Wednesday. Waves of moisture will move onshore through Thursday which could be the wettest day. The showers and very cool temperatures will last in to Christmas weekend. Most areas should see at least an inch of rain with more than 2 inches possible along the coast. Mountain areas will likely see much more with snow above about 5-thousand feet! Details for the approaching storm will likely continue to change with regard to timing and expected rain totals. Stay tuned for updates both in our new shows and of course on our website at keyt.com