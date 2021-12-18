Saturday Evening Forecast Dec 18th

Another beautiful but cool day as we see more rain on the horizon and of course, Christmas not too far off. Look for clear skies and light offshore winds for the overnight and in to early Sunday. Temperatures could easily dip down to and even below freezing in some areas. There are no official watches for frost or freeze, that could change and it will be very cold regardless. Patchy dense fog could also rear its head, but most areas are still very dry from the light offshore winds over the past two days. Highs on Sunday will remain very chilly in the morning and only warming to the upper 50's and low 60's by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, more clouds will start to stream in for Monday and then we see the chances for showers to develop on Tuesday. The storm will drop in from the north and that means our northern areas will see the wet stuff first. The showers will spread south toward the evening which means the South Coast and Ventura County might stay dry through the evening and not see anything until very early Wednesday. We then see showers, rain and southerly winds staying with us through much of the week and in to Christmas! Most areas should see at least an inch of rain with more than 2 inches possible along the coast. Mountain areas should see much more and snow above about 5-thousand feet! Details for the approaching storm will likely change with regard to timing and expected rain totals. Stay tuned for updates both in our new shows and of course on our website at keyt.com