Friday morning forecast December 17th

Friday temperatures are staying below average by several degrees. Most of the region will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Although chilly, the day is going to look a lot better. There is some morning fog from the wet soil, but a ridge of high pressure and offshore flow is clearing skies. A high surf advisory expires on the Central Coast at noon with waves up to 12 feet.

North to northeast winds are breezy to gusty at times. A wind advisory in the Ventura County mountains and valleys expires at 2:00 pm Saturday. Sustained winds will be up to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

Conditions will change very little through Sunday, but offshore will weaken then. Clouds will increase Monday and Tuesday as an upper low moves toward the border of California and Oregon.

Another storm system will sweep through Wednesday through Thursday. It has the possibility of bringing snow to mountain areas.