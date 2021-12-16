Thursday morning forecast December 16th

High temperatures Thursday are staying several degrees below average. The region will stay in the mid 50s to low 60s.

A weak storm is making it way down the coast early Thursday. It will start to fizzle out as it reaches Point Conception. We are expecting a couple tenths of an inch of rain on the Central Coast and trace amounts on the South Coast.

A cool ridge of high pressure will sit in Nevada Friday and we will flip to weak offshore flow. Skies will clear and it could get breezy to windy at times. There is a wind advisory the Ventura County valleys and mountains from 3:00 am Friday to 2:00 pm Saturday.

Conditions will change little through Sunday. In less wind-prone areas, overnight temperatures could reach below freezing.

An upper low will reach the border of California and Oregon on Monday with moist, southwest flow. There's a slight chance of showers Monday and a likely chance Tuesday to Wednesday.