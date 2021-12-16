Thursday Evening Forecast Dec 16th

Widely scattered and very light showers have returned to the region. This storm system, unlike the last, is centered a little too far north for any significant rain to fall. We will likely see more widely scattered and very light rainfall which will fade out overnight. Temperatures will stay very cool with overnight lows expected to be in the 30's and 40's. More sunshine is expected for Friday as high pressure builds and moderate offshore flow develops. In fact, winds from the north and northeast will be strong enough for a low end Wind Advisory to go in to effect in much of Southern California including Ventura County. The northeast or Santa Ana winds could gust up to 35 or 40 mph through very early Saturday.

Looking ahead, despite the moderate offshore or Santa Ana wind, things will remain cool and even downright chilly. The Santa Ana will gives us clear skies through the weekend, but a chilly air mass isn't expected to warm very much despite the winds. Look for highs through the weekend to be very cool and even cold for the mornings and then struggle to get much up and out of the low 60's. By Monday, another Pacific storm system is poised to increase our clouds cover as it approaches Northern California. Now comes tricky part with regard to timing and intensity. Our forecast models are struggling with timing and other variables such as a good tap or source of moisture to our south. The storm center will get close, but sub tropical moisture is not expected to aid in bringing in heavy rain. For now, we will call for more rain by late Tuesday and then showers to moderate rain through about next Thursday. We will need to monitor closely as details will change as we get closer to early next week.