Wednesday morning forecast December 15th

Temperatures are warming a tad Wednesday, but staying a good 8 to 12 degrees below normal. The region will be in the 50s mainly. There is a frost advisory across all coastlines and a freeze warning in the Santa Ynez and Ventura County valleys.

The area is drying out after a storm system brought several inches of rainfall to the region early in the week. There continues to be a high surf advisory on the South Coast and Ventura County coast until 2:00 pm with waves over 5 feet, and on the Central Coast until 4:00 pm with waves over 9 feet.

The respite will be short-lived, as another system will visit the region early Thursday. An inside slider is bringing a slight chance of rain, mainly north of Point Conception. The South Coast could see trace amounts.

Ridging and some offshore flow will warm temperatures and clear skies from Friday through the weekend. Mornings will be breezy and there could potentially be advisory level gusts Friday night into Saturday morning.