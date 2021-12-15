Chances of rain in the forecast for Thursday

Sunny, dry and cool Wednesday. On Thursday, a weak storm will likely bring rain to areas north of Point Conception but only a chance south. Dry weather will prevail Friday through the weekend with weak offshore flow. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. A stormier weather pattern is forecast to develop next week.

As an inside slider drops into the Great Basin, a weakening front will sweep across the area tonight/Thursday. Best chances for rain will be across San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara counties with lesser chances across Ventura County. Rainfall totals are expected to be small with a 0.25" possible in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and just a couple hundredths of an inch in Ventura County. We do not expect any significant weather issues from this event.

Lows tonight will be quite chilly, but not as low as last night. So, do not anticipate any widespread frost or freeze issues.

Highs on Thursday will remain on the cool side with most areas in the 50s to low 60s.

For Thursday night through Sunday models all indicate a return of some north to northeast winds as gradients turn offshore. Breezy winds are possible, skies should clear to mostly sunny and high temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Monday through Wednesday, the upper low will take control and bring unsettled weather to the area. For Monday most of the rain will stay over the ocean but there is a chance of rain. For Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a better chance for rain but currently models are not in agreement and we will continue to update you as we get closer.

