Impressive rain totals for the storm, more rain possible this week

Impressive rainfall totals with this system. Most coast and valley locations saw between 1.50”-4” with mountains and foothills seeing 3-7”. There are some leftover rain bands still here locally bringing showers and at times brief heavy downpours. Snow is also coming down in the higher elevations. Gusty and potentially damaging winds are expected over the area today as well. Wednesday should be dry but a weak system is expected on Thursday. This system should bring small amounts, a couple hundredths of an inch to possibly a quarter of an inch. Dry weather for this coming weekend.

The storm will exit tonight with Wednesday expected to be a dry day. However, conditions will remain solidly on the cool side with temperatures well below seasonal normals. Late Wednesday and Thursday, another system will impact the area. However, models agree this system will be very weak with limited impacts. Rainfall totals will range from around 0.25 inches across San Luis Obispo county down to a few hundredths/trace amounts across Ventura County. With the clouds and possible rain, temperatures will remain quite cool. By Thursday night/Friday, an upper level ridge will build in from the west while the surface flow turns offshore. The offshore gradients are on the weak side and the upper level support is not impressive. So at this time, anticipate the northeast winds to remain below advisory-levels on Friday. However, the offshore flow will bring some slight warming and noticeably lower relative humidity.

Highs during this time will stay chilly in the upper 50s to low 60s with chilly lows in the 30s and 40s.

For Monday/Tuesday, models develop an upper low off the West Coast, bringing a chance for rain for next week.