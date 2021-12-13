Monday morning forecast December 13th

With a stormy start to the week, temperatures are struggling to reach 60 degrees. Most of the region will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain from an atmospheric river is starting in the northwest corner of the region and working its way Southeast. San Luis Obispo County will see most of its rain Monday. The South Coast should start to see moderate to heavy rainfall by the evening hours, and it will reach LA County early Tuesday. Showers will follow the cold front.

There is a flash flood watch in effect for the Alisal burn scar area and up to the ocean for the evening to nighttime hours. Rainfall rates of an inch an hour could trigger debris flows.

For the duration of the storm, coastal and valley areas will get 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. Mountains and foothills will receive 3 to 6 inches. 1 to 3 feet of snowfall is probable above 7,000 feet Monday, and could fall below 7,000 feet Tuesday with colder air. There is a winter storm warning from 11:00 pm Monday to 8:00 pm Tuesday in the Ventura County mountains.

Winds will be strong with the storm. There is a wind advisory in effect on the Central Coast and in the Santa Ynez Valley until 6:00 am Tuesday, on the South Coast from 2:00 pm Monday until 11:00 am Tuesday, and in the Ventura County coast and valley areas from midnight until noon Tuesday. Sustained winds will reach 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

There is a high wind warning from 3:00 pm Monday to noon Tuesday in the San Luis Obispo County mountains and interior valleys with winds up to 40 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. Gusts could also reach 65 mph in the Ventura County mountains under the winter storm warning.

The storm will move out of our region Tuesday night and Wednesday, putting us under dry westerly flow. There is a chance of rain Thursday in areas north of Point Conception, but not nearly to the level of the storm early in the week.