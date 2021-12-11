Saturday Evening Forecast Dec 11th

A beautiful, but cool day. All eyes are focused toward next week's expected storm. We will see some clouds spreading south on Sunday, but look for another quiet day for the most part. Overnight lows will again be pretty chilly, especially inland. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach up above the 60-degree mark, especially the farther north you are. For now, there are watches or warning for our region, but that will likely change as we head through Sunday.

Looking ahead, our next storm system will approach from the north on Monday with showers developing early and spreading south through the day. Winds will get strong and turn more southerly and that's the key to potential heavy showers. The southerly flow will push plenty of moisture toward California for a nice *atmospheric river* event. The heaviest pocket of this A-R event will slowly push through San Luis Obispo County from about 1 to 6 pm. Northern Santa Barbara County will gets its heaviest rain period from about 4 to 8 pm. The South Coast and Ventura will get their turn from about 7 pm to 3 or 4 am Tuesday. Once this heavy band moves south, chilly air and northerly winds will rush in dropping snow levels and pushing more showers in to the region. Chances for scattered showers will linger in to Wednesday. Another chance for showers comes in to play for Thursday & Friday, especially in our northern regions. It's important to note, model runs had been pretty dry with next Thursday's rain chances and now have turned more bullish for rain. This means we need keep watching those model runs before we get a better handle on the forecast.