Friday morning forecast December 10th

Friday morning low temperatures are chilly with many areas falling to the 30s or 40s. Daytime highs are staying cool in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Weak offshore flow is gradually clearing out skies following Thursday's storm. Keep your jacket handy because temperatures will be 3 to 6 degrees below average. Conditions will stay similar Saturday and for most of Sunday.

There is a freeze warning and interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County and Cuyama Valley from midnight until 8:00 am Saturday with temperatures as low as 27 degrees. There is also a frost advisory for the same time period on the SLO County Central Coast and in the Santa Ynez Valley with temperatures as low as 34 degrees.

Offshore flow will reverse onshore Sunday as a more significant system approaches. The storm will hit Monday through Tuesday in our region. The coast will see 1 to 3 inches of rain, and mountains and foothills from 3 to 5 inches. Rainfall rates could exceed debris flow thresholds in burn scar areas at times.

Snow is possible above 7,000 feet Monday, and below 7,000 feet Tuesday as more cold air arrives. Depending on the timing of the cold air, some spots could receive a couple feet of snow.

The region will dry out with westerly flow Wednesday. Temperatures will stay within a couple marks on either side of 60 degrees.