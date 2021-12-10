Calm and cool weekend before rain arrives Monday

Dry, cool and clear weather will persist through the weekend. Highs will be well below average in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Overnight lows across interior sections will mostly be below freezing tonight and Saturday night. A powerful storm system will bring periods of heavy rain and high elevation snow Monday and Tuesday. Amounts expected to be between 1-3” for coast and valleys with more in the mountains bringing impacts to the area including the chance of debris flows for the most recent burn scars and localized street flooding. Dry weather returns mid week.

Quiet but chilly weather pattern through the weekend with highs a few degrees below normal and overnight lows 3-6 degrees below normal. Freeze and hard freeze warnings are out for far interior areas tonight frost advisories (temps 33-36) for the Santa Ynez Valley and San Luis Obispo County coastline.

Onshore flow returns Sunday ahead of the big storm early next week. The air mass is a little warmer Sunday so overall lows shouldn’t be quite as cold, though areas that had some wind moderation Saturday may be cooler.

Sunday night we’ll start to see rain developing in northwest San Luis Obispo County as the leading edge of the storm system arrives. As is often the case with these larger systems it will take a little while to spread southeast. There is a chance that some light warm frontal precipitation could develop well ahead of the primary cold front that could bring light rain into Ventura during the day Monday, particularly upslope areas, but for the most part the main impacts of this next system won’t be felt until Monday night into Tuesday.

Most of the forecast attention continues to be in the late Monday night/Tuesday time frame which is when the models have consistently been advertising the brunt of this storm hitting this area. Amounts are expected to be 1-3" coast/valleys and 3-5" foothills and mountains. Rain rates still have a good chance of at least reaching the lower end of established debris flow thresholds.

Snowfall is expected to remain confined to elevations mostly above 7000’ for much of the storm, but snow levels fall rapidly later Tuesday and if there is some moisture left over there could be some light accumulations down to around 4500` at the end of the event.

After a dry but cool day Wednesday some ensemble solutions are showing a weak system coming through later Thursday into Friday.The deterministic solutions are showing an inside slider type of system and pretty dry but some of the ensembles are showing some light precipitation.