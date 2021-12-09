Dry weekend ahead with more rain next week

Thursday’s system came through the area as expected bringing a couple hundredths of an inch to 0.25”, with the highest amounts along the Central Coast. Behind the system is some cool and breezy winds. Dry but cool weather expected Friday through the weekend with some interior areas below freezing overnight. A powerful storm system will bring periods of heavy rain and high elevation snow Monday and Tuesday before dry weather returns later in the week.

Friday through Sunday are mostly quite days. There will be some breezy conditions but skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows will be cold, inland areas below freezing in the low 30s with coastal spots primarily in the 40s.

A vigorous storm expected to move into the area Monday and hang with us until later Tuesday. The heaviest band of precipitation is expected Tuesday morning. Rain totals look pretty solid at 1-3" coast/valleys and 3-5" foothills/mountains. Given the 50kt of south wind at 850 hitting the Santa Ynez Range would certainly not be surprised to see slightly higher totals there. Rain rates in those upslope areas have a good chance of at least reaching established debris flow thresholds.

Although it's too early to issue flash flood watches, those living near burn scars should prepare accordingly. The Alisal fire burn scar is the most recent burn scar and the most susceptible to having impacts. This will be a high snow level event for most of the duration of the storm, generally above 7000'. Snow levels are not expected to lower until after the colder air arrives later Tuesday and moisture rapidly decreases. For that reason snow totals are a tricky forecast at elevations below 7000' but not likely a major factor.

Forecast looks dry Wednesday and Thursday with no other impactful weather issues other than lingering cool temperatures and possibly some freezes across the interior.