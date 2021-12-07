Tuesday morning forecast Dec. 7

A weak weather system is continuing to move into our region today with more chances of rain later this morning. We will see a stronger storm system Wednesday night into Thursday as well, with scattered showers throughout Thursday. Expect a cold weekend ahead yet sunny, with chances of rain to start back up as early as Monday.

The coast and valleys are expected to see cool and mostly cloudy conditions. The rain totals are light in the northern region of the Central Coast with a chance of additional rain later this morning as it spreads south. This system can produce about a tenth of an inch with the most being scene along the Central Coast. This weak system will clear out tonight and bring a stagnant marine layer into tomorrow. Wednesday will be the warmest day for the remainder of the week but more rain is expected at its peak between Wednesday night and Thursday.

The coast is seeing a deeper marine layer this morning with expected low moisture into Wednesday. Those clouds and precipitation will linger throughout the day. Conditions will be cool and brisk Thursday with some more wind than we have been seeing.