Monday morning forecast Dec. 6

Those low temperatures we have been seeing will continue this week but could be a bit warmer than normal. After the initial low cloud coverage and lingering fog around the coastline, it will break apart and today will see a clear and warmer day than usual. There is a slight possibility for rain this week!

A weak weather system will come into our region tonight and stick around through Tuesday for those partial chances of rain, but a much stronger storm system is in store for our area Wednesday night into Thursday. After that gasp of showers Thursday, skies are expected to clear back up but keep that cool air around into the weekend.

Winds should be in a downward trend this week with no wind advisories this morning. There is that morning off shore flow, but not enough to break up the morning fog we have been dealing with. Clear skies expected by the afternoon today but nights this week, including tonight, will see some low clouds and fog again. Looking past today, Wednesday could be the warmest day this week.