Monday Evening Forecast Dec 6th

Clouds are on the increase as a weak storm system puts more rain in to Northern California with slight chances coming our way. For the overnight, look for possible light showers with cool temperatures and little wind. If we do see some moisture, measurements will likely be less than a tenth of an inch at best. Tuesday will start with the same weather story before some clearing takes place. Expect highs to be in the upper 50's and 60's.

Looking ahead, a second system will approach the region by late Wednesday and in to early Thursday. This storm will have a little more moisture to work with, so widespread showers are expected. Totals will be marginal with maybe our northern areas seeing up to a quarter of an inch. We will then see some clearing for Friday and in to the weekend. But, temperatures will stay on the cool side with some areas being outright cold, especially in the morning! Now comes the fun part which is the long range forecast. All of forecast models are seeing a decent chance for a third and possibly significant storm by early next week. It is very early and details will change. But models have been consistent so far and that's good news as we'll welcome the rain with open arms! Stay tuned as we update the forecast frequently as we approach next week.