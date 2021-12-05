Sunday Evening Forecast Dec 5th

High pressure has created a weak to moderate offshore flow across our region. This helped to warm us up a bit today and keep most of the coastal fog at bay. A Wind Advisory for portions of Santa Barbara County will be in effect through late Sunday and in to early Monday. Temperatures will be in the 60's and 70's under clear skies early and then partly cloudy skies late.

Looking ahead, high pressure will keep us under mostly clear skies with breezy to gusty northerly winds in to Monday. Beach fog is still possible at times. Temperatures will stay on the cool to mild side. Winds could be gusty in some areas, but no further advisories are expected at this time. A quick moving and weak storm system will brush past our region on Tuesday bringing a mix of clouds and possibly some light scattered rain showers. Look for more clouds on Wednesday as another storm system brings a second and better chance for showers on Thursday. At this time, we see the possibility for widespread showers with maybe some areas receiving about a quarter of an inch or more. We will need to monitor closely with fingers crossed for some much needed rain. A slight chance for lingering sprinkles is possible on Friday and things stay cool and breezy in to next weekend.