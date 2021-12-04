Saturday Evening Forecast

More coastal fog today as the onshore flow held on right along the coast. Inland areas had a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. We are monitoring a slight change in the weather as a northerly flow develops for Sunday. This means more sunshine is expected with just some patchy light fog possible along the coast. Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly warmer with more sunshine. Look for highs to be in the 60's and 70's and some light to moderate northerly winds will kick up toward the afternoon.

Looking ahead, high pressure will keep us under mostly clear skies with breezy to gusty northerly winds through Monday. Beach fog is still possible at times. Temperatures will warm through Monday with pleasant readings expected. Winds could be gusty in some areas, but no advisories are expected. A quick moving and weak storm system will brush past our region on Tuesday bringing a mix of clouds and sun as well as cooler temperatures. Look for more clouds on Wednesday as another storm system brings a second and better chance for showers on Thursday. At this time, we see the possibility for widespread showers with maybe some areas receiving about a quarter of an inch or more. We will need to monitor closely with fingers crossed for some much needed rain. A slight chance for lingering sprinkles is possible on Friday and things stay cool and breezy in to next weekend.