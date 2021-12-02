Thursday morning forecast December 2nd

A cool-down is starting up Thursday across the region, but temperatures will still be slightly above normal. The coast will be in the upper 60s and inland in the 70s.

There is again some patchy dense fog along all coastlines with a dense fog advisory in effect until 10:00 am. Skies will clear inland, but then low clouds will increase again by the evening as offshore gradients weaken and turn onshore.

The coast and some valley areas will wake up to a deeper marine layer Friday morning. A cutoff upper low and trough will approach from the south, eventually moving over the region Saturday.

Offshore flow will ride the back of the trough Saturday night into Sunday. Gusty northeasterly winds will pick up with cold air advection. The region will warm slightly through Monday before cooling again midweek.