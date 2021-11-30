Tuesday evening weather forecast – Nov. 30

High pressure aloft and above normal temperatures will continue for the next several days. Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected in Ventura County through Wednesday followed by a cool down over all areas Thursday through Saturday. Low clouds and fog will also return to all coastal areas by Thursday night. A slight warming trend is expected on Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday night dense fog is expected along the Santa Barbara South Coast and Ventura County coastline. A dense fog advisory is in place for these places until 4AM Wednesday.

Wednesday morning there is a chance some of this fog may continue in patchy coastal spots while everyone else has mostly sunny skies. Light Santa Ana winds will continue in Ventura County Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday should run above normal in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland. Inland spots do have another chance of breaking records. Tuesday record high temperatures were broken in San Luis Obispo at 89 degrees and Paso Robles at 82 degrees.

Thursday starts off with very weak offshore flow but then switches to onshore by late afternoon. At the same time a weak upper level low moves north just enough to help cool the lower levels. These factors will combine for about a 3 to 5 degree cooling trend all areas. The cooling continues on Friday with a full day of at least weak onshore flow and morning low clouds and patchy fog in coastal areas.

Additional cooling is forecast for Saturday with another morning of coastal stratus. Then on Sunday the upper level ridge over the eastern Pacific builds substantially and nudges into California to help bring a warming trend that will continue into Monday. Sunday and Monday should also see a return of the gusty northeast winds.