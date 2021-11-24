Wednesday morning forecast November 24th

Temperatures are very chilly in the morning, but mild to warm for Wednesday highs. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s.

There is patchy dense fog in the Santa Ynez Valley through the early morning, but skies will be mostly clear for the region during the day. Cold air advection and dry air are triggering a frost advisory in the interior San Luis Obispo County valleys until 9:00 am. A ridge is building into Central California and flow is turning northeasterly.

Santa Ana winds will pick up strongly by the evening hours. There is a wind advisory for all of Ventura County with gusts upwards of 50 mph. The advisory upgrades to a high wind watch with gusts up to 65 mph at 7:00 pm. All expire Thursday early evening.

There is also a red flag warning in place for Ventura County in place through 6:00 pm Friday. Relative humidity will reach between 10 to 15 percent today, and as low as 2 to 8 percent Thursday and Friday.

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday will be warm and dry with gusty northeasterly winds. If you're headed outside, plan to wear your summer clothes!

The ridge of high pressure will center itself more over Southern California by Friday and stay in place with offshore flow through early next week. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees above normal for the entire time period, in the 70s to 80s.