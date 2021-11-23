Tuesday morning forecast November 23rd

It's feeling more like fall! Temperatures are cooling significantly with much calmer winds. The coast will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s and inland in the 70s.

A trough of low pressure is working its way past the region quickly, but skies will remain mostly fair. By evening gusty winds will pick up on the South Coast and gradually turn northeasterly.

By Wednesday, the trough will head eastward and a ridge will build into Central California. Offshore flow will redevelop and keep skies clear.

Northeasterly winds will impact Ventura County with dry air and hot temperatures once again. There is a fire weather watch in effect for Wednesday through Friday.

Friday is due to warm further with gusty northeasterly winds continuing moderately. Winds ease over the weekend but temperatures will stay well above normal. Temperatures will slowly cool again early next week.