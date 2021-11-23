Tuesday Evening Forecast Nov 23rd

Cooler weather did return to our region as the warm offshore winds take a temporary break. We expect a quiet night with some chilly air possibly bringing frost to inland areas overnight. A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland areas of San Luis Obispo for very early Wednesday. The weather pattern is very dynamic however and Santa Lucia offshore winds will likely also kick up for areas below foothills and mountains. This will mitigate the cold air and keep the breezy areas much warmer. Look for highs on Wednesday to be in the 60's and 70's once again.

Looking ahead, another round of offshore winds will return to the region on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. This time around will be slightly different in that cold air is rushing in with the winds. This will mean that windless areas will be very chilly, especially for the very early morning hours. Where the winds do blow however, overnight lows and afternoon highs will once again warm in to the 70's and 80's! Look for the warm, dry and windy conditions to last well in to the weekend. Red Flag fire conditions will be in play with a Wind Advisory for Ventura County until at least Friday evening. Another cut off low will spin up from the south over the weekend and we will need to keep an eye on it as it does. For now, our weather focus will be on this next warm up courtesy of the Santa Lucia and Santa Ana Winds!