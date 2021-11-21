Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 21st

A strong onshore flow associated with Pacific storms streaming in to the Pacific Northwest, is about to be replaced by a moderate and brief offshore flow. This means we have Wind Advisories in place for northerly winds on Monday. The strongest winds will be in San Luis Obispo County where Santa Lucias could gust to as high as 45 mph below passes and canyons through early Monday. Ventura County will see similar winds commonly referred to as Santa Anas which will last through early Monday afternoon. Temperatures across the region will stay warm with highs in the 70's and 80's in most areas.

Looking ahead, it's Fall and we typically do see *whiplash weather* where changes come quickly as air masses move through the West Coast. This means the offshore flow will slowly weaken on Monday, but temperatures will stay warm. A quirky cut off low to our south will need to be watched closely as it drift north. We don't expect rain, but this is something that needs to be watched closely just in case. Tuesday and Wednesday look pretty quiet with partly cloudy skies and cool to mild temperatures. Yet another burst of offshore wind is expected with temperature boost just in time for Thanksgiving. The breezy conditions and above normal temperatures will likely last in to next weekend.