Thursday morning forecast November 18th

Grab your jacket as you're heading out the door because temperatures are staying below average. The coast will be in the 60s and interior struggling to reach 70 degrees.

An upper low is approaching the Pacific Northwest and a weak frontal pattern approaching Northern California. Increasing onshore flow will keep the marine layer in place, and we will also see more mid and high level clouds from those systems to the north. After the frontal system, we cannot rule out overnight drizzle on the Central Coast into Friday morning.

Temperatures will stay chilly to mild Friday and cloud coverage is likely to be the most extensive of the week. There will be some improvement Saturday.

Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds will hit Ventura County Sunday and Monday. A pop-up ridge of high pressure will warm temperatures and clear skies gradually.