Thursday evening forecast – Nov. 18

Onshore flow and mid-level to high clouds will keep temperatures a bit below normal through Saturday. Expect highs primarily in the 60s. A moderate Santa Ana event is expected to develop late Saturday and last into Monday bringing a warming and drying trend and increased fire danger in the local mountains and throughout Ventura County.

Synoptically, an upper level trough will make its way across northern California as a rain maker Friday. Here in southern California we will see heights drop slightly and increased cloudiness but seem to be too far south to see any precipitation out of this. By Saturday night the pattern will set up for a moderate Santa Ana event with offshore flow creating warm, dry, and windy conditions. By Monday afternoon the pattern changes again as an upper level low begins to drop down the California coast, eventually making it to Mexico by Thursday.

Thursday was another cool day with onshore flow in many locations and cloud cover along the coasts. Middle and high level moisture can be seen across the eastern Pacific Ocean and this moisture will stream over the area over the next day or so, bringing a mix of middle and high cloudiness. There is a weakening trough approach the north coast of California, with an associated front that will wash out as it moves south. Night through morning drizzle cannot be ruled out tonight through Friday and Friday night into Saturday. The main impact with the weak weather system will very likely be cooler temperatures, increased onshore flow, and a deepening marine layer depth. Low clouds and fog could struggle to clear, especially Friday when onshore pressure gradients are strongest. Temperatures will be below normal Friday primarily in the 60s.

A moderate Santa Ana wind event should start on Saturday evening. Expect advisory level winds for Ventura County. Temperatures will warm a bit once the winds get going, but will still be below average on Saturday. By Sunday morning, winds should increase to 40-50 knots across Ventura County. Sunday will have the strongest winds of the event and also the highest heights and this will mean Sunday will be the warmest day of the next seven, and about ten degrees above normal. At this point it does not look like any record high temperatures will be set.

The high temperatures forecast for Monday will cool a few degrees from Sunday despite the continuing offshore winds as there will be increasing high clouds. Tuesday through Thursday will bring a cooling trend that quickly drops temperatures back to below seasonal normals.