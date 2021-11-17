Wednesday evening weather forecast – Nov. 17

Below normal temperatures will continue through Friday with light onshore flow in place and periods of mid and high level clouds. Highs through Friday will be primarily in the 60s. Santa Ana winds are expected to develop late Saturday, then peak Sunday into Monday. This will bring warm and dry conditions to most areas before a cooling trend begins Tuesday.

Quiet weather pattern through the end of the week with just minor day to day changes in temperatures and sky cover. A little ridge will pop up tonight, helping to lower the marine layer depth and shrink coverage. But while gradients trend weaker tonight, trends will quickly shift to onshore in the afternoon so overall very little change in temperatures Thursday. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s and highs will be primarily in the 60s.

Then likely some cooling Friday as a trough approaches, the marine layer deepens, and mid and high clouds increase as well making skies mostly cloudy at times.

Saturday will start the transition to our next Santa Ana wind event which will be primarily Saturday night through Monday. However, interior areas like the mountains and antelope valley will start feeling the drier northeast winds developing Saturday and also cooler temps due to cold advection with the trough. On the coastal side of the mountains temps will be a few degrees warmer due to downsloping effects.

Moderate Santa Ana event expected for Sunday and Monday. This one isn't quite as warm as previous events but most coast and valley areas should reach the lower 80s at least with the potential for a few more degrees of warming depending on how much cold advection there ends up being. This will also bring more sunshine across the area.

A rapid shift to onshore flow is expected Tuesday resulting in another sharp cooling trend back to the 60s for most coast/valley areas after a couple days of 80s. Longer range models are veering away from any chances of wet weather next week and now there is potential for another Santa Ana event late Wednesday into thanksgiving day.