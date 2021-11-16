Tuesday morning forecast November 16th

Temperatures are dropping dramatically Tuesday, by as much as 18 degrees in some areas. The coast will be back in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s.

An eddy and onshore flow are creating a healthy marine layer through the morning. There is a dense fog advisory out on the Central Coast until 10:00 am. There will also be some remnant mid and high-level clouds moving in above the low clouds after a storm hit the Pacific Northwest Monday.

A little pop-up ridge Wednesday will clear conditions a bit, but any offshore trends will not be enough to prevent the marine layer. Northeast winds will be late-developing.

Another trough will swing through Thursday through Friday, bringing more mid and high-level clouds. Temperatures will be about 3 to 6 degrees below normal, struggling to reach 70 degrees in many areas.

An inside slider will move Friday afternoon or evening on the border of Nevada. Afterwards, a ridge will build into the region through the weekend, warming temperatures. There is a chance of a moderate northerly wind event Saturday and northeasterly wind event Sunday.