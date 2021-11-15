Monday morning forecast November 15th

Temperatures are falling across the region, making Monday feel a bit more seasonal. The coast will be in the 70s and interior in the 80s.

The day will be bright with weak offshore flow, but the marine layer will head back by night with onshore flow. The ridge of high pressure is also flattening as a strong storm moves into the Pacific Northwest.

Remnants of the Pacific Northwest cold front will move through our area Tuesday and the marine layer here will deepen, but conditions will most likely stay dry. Some areas could decrease by 10 to 15 degrees.

A little pop-up ridge over California Wednesday could warm the region by just a couple of degrees, and any northeasterly winds will likely develop too late to clear the marine layer.

A second trough will hit the region Thursday, keeping temperatures cool and skies cloudy. By the weekend, skies will begin to clear and temperatures warm under a developing ridge of high pressure.