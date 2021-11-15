Monday evening forecast – Nov. 15

Tuesday will be much cooler and cloudier. Dense fog is expected along the coastline Monday night into Tuesday morning. The cooling trend will continue into Friday along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Another offshore wind event is possible next weekend.

Dense fog advisory in place for all coastal spots into 10AM Tuesday morning, as visibility is anticipated to drop below a 1/4 mile.

Trough swings across west tomorrow brining a cool down along with more cloud cover. We stay cloudy and cool throughout the week with highs below normal primarily in the 60s to low 70s. Dense fog is possible once again Tuesday night into Wednesday.

More sunshine pops back into the forecast by Sunday as offshore flow is back in the forecast bringing more drier and warmer conditions to the area.