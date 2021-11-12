Friday morning forecast November 12th

Temperatures are increasing by a couple of degrees Friday with more potential to break record highs. Temperatures will again reach the upper 70s to 80s, with 90s possible in wind-prone areas.

There is less wind support Friday, but winds will still be moderate to strong. Wind advisories in Ventura valleys will expire at 2:00 pm with gusts up to 45 mph.

The ridge of high pressure and offshore flow are holding strong. But on Saturday, they will start to weaken and temperatures will stop warming. Coastal areas may even cool slightly.

The cooling trend picks up more Sunday and into early next week. The marine layer and more clouds will return with onshore flow by Tuesday as a trough enters the Pacific Northwest.

Another dry trough will move over the region on Thursday of next week. Long-term models show that conditions are expected to remain dry through the rest of November.