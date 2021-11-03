Wednesday morning forecast November 3rd

Temperatures will warm a tad more Wednesday, making conditions a little more seasonal. The region will be mainly in the 70s.

The ridge of high pressure is building further, but an eddy is stirring more fog for the South Coast. The Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley will also start foggy and misty. Offshore trends will gradually clear low clouds, save for the immediate coast, leaving sunny skies for most of the day.

Winds are picking up in Santa Barbara County in the evening hours every day through Friday. Winds will peak Thursday night, triggering advisories on the South Coast and in the mountains from 6:00 pm Wednesday to 6:00 am Friday.

The ridge will flatten Thursday as a weak trough moves into California. A frontal system will bring additional clouds to our region and possible morning drizzle to northern San Luis Obispo County.

An upper low in Alaska will begin moving our direction Saturday. The frontal system could bring rainfall Monday or Tuesday.