Wednesday evening forecast – Nov. 3

High pressure aloft will bring warm and dry weather, mainly inland, through Friday. There will be gusty northerly winds across southern Santa Barbara County through Friday morning. There is the potential for a rain event early next week.

A wind advisory for the south coast of Santa Barbara County and Santa Ynez mountains from 6 pm this evening through 6 am Friday. The northerly winds will be 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 moh.

A weak frontal system will take aim on the extreme northern portion of the Central Coast for tomorrow morning, however, there is little in the way of atmospheric cooling and it looks like the main impact will be to increase northerly winds in its wake. Thursday's high temperatures will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s at the coast and upper 70s inland. With lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

By Friday night and Saturday, low level flow is poised to switch to more of an onshore pattern to the east and this should encourage the marine layer to spread across most of the coastal sections. With onshore flow and lower heights, the forecast area is likely to see some significant cooling in all sections on Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday, a trough of low pressure and an associated cold front will start to approach the Central Coast with a slight chance of rain in addition to increasing cloudiness. The temperatures will likely drop a few more degrees from the highs on Sunday. The threat of rain continues for Tuesday with chance pops in place mostly north of Point Conception and slight chance pops spreading across the southern portion of the forecast area. Finally, Wednesday is expected to be a day of clearing skies and drier conditions across the district.