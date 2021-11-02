Tuesday morning forecast November 2nd

Temperatures are slightly warmer, reaching within a few degrees of normal. The day will be mild in the 60s to 70s overall.

High pressure is building in from the west and heights are rising. There are some offshore trends, but not enough to prevent patchy low clouds in the morning.

Gusty winds will affect the Santa Barbara County mountains each night through Friday, and likely reaching advisory levels on Thursday when they reach their peak.

The ridge will flatten out Thursday as a trough works its way into Northern California. A cold front will reach our region, bringing some scattered clouds.

A low centered in the Gulf of Alaska will begin approaching our region over the weekend. The frontal system will bring a chance of rain early next week.