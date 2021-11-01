Monday evening weather forecast – Nov 1

A storm system well to our north may bring some light showers into our area through Tuesday. Amounts would be very small, just a couple hundredths of an inch. Drying and warming excepted Tuesday through at least Friday, with above normal temperatures by Wednesday. A weak system on Thursday may bring very light rain to northwest San Luis Obispo County, but again amounts if any would be very small. Gusty northerly winds will affect the mountains and southern Santa Barbara County each night, peaking Wednesday night through Friday night.

Tuesday expect nice and mild weather with partly cloudy skies for the South Coast and some lingering fog along the Central Coast. Temperatures will start to increase on Tuesday but stay below normal primarily in the upper 60s to mid 70s for highs.

For Tuesday night and Wednesday, drier conditions will allow a greater diurnal range in temperatures, resulting in lower minimum and higher maximum temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will push into the lower to mid 80s in the warmest valley locations, with most coastal cities enjoying 70s. Gusty north winds will continue to occur in favored locations like the Santa Ynez mountain passes and canyons in Santa Barbara County. Also, increasing north winds are expected to continue to curtail the marine cloud coverage, such as their potential removal from Ventura County coastal sections.

Gusty north winds are expected to increase a bit Wednesday night, leading to the possibility of advisory level wind gusts in Santa Barbara County south coast sections.

Temperatures will cool Friday under zonal flow, but skies should remain clear to partly cloudy. Little change in temperature is expected this weekend as weak troughing pushes into northern California. Locally gusty north winds below advisory levels should continue into the weekend.