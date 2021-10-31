Sunday Evening Forecast Oct 31st

Strong onshore flow continues to hold firm over the region with cool temperatures and plenty of coastal fog. A very weak storm system continues to push inland well to our north. A slight chance for sprinkles will be in effect for Monday, especially the farther north you go. Lows tonight will dip in to the 40's and 50's and highs on Monday should mirror what we have seen today with mostly 60's expected.

Looking ahead, storms continue to roll in to the West Coast well to our north. The rainfall and mountain snows are adding which is great news! For us, high pressure will hold much of the rain to our north. A slight chance for sprinkles will come in to play for areas north of Pt. Conception on Monday and again late in the work week. The marine layer will also remain for coastal areas for the late night and early morning hours. Temperatures should hover below normal for Monday, then warm a little on Tuesday & Wednesday before dipping back down on Thursday. Northerly winds may also kick up for the Santa Barbara South Coast by Friday which is something we'll monitor closely. More sunshine and a slight warming trend is expected as we head in to next weekend.