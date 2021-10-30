Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 30th

A strong onshore flow translated in to some stubborn cloudiness and cool temperatures for many areas today. We see a similar pattern developing for late Saturday and in to early Sunday. For now there are no advisories for dense fog, but that could change quickly. We will let you know immediately if another fog advisory is issued. Overnight lows will dip in to the 40's and 50's and highs on Sunday should mirror what we have seen today with mostly 60's and low 70's expected.

Looking ahead, storms continue to roll in to the West Coast well to our north. The rainfall and mountain snows are adding which is great news! For us, high pressure will hold much of the rain to our north. A slight chance for sprinkles will come in to play for areas north of Pt. Conception on Monday and again late in the work week. The marine layer will also remain for coastal areas for the late night and early morning hours. Temperatures should hover below normal for Monday & Tuesday, then warm a little on Wednesday before dipping back down on Thursday. More sunshine and a slight warming trend is expected as we head in to next weekend.