Friday morning forecast October 29th

Temperatures are feeling more seasonal Friday with some cooling. The coast will move back into the 70s, and inland and the South Coast in the 80s.

An upper low in Northern California is flattening our ridge of high pressure and pushing it east. An earlier sea breeze will dramatically cool the Central Coast, and eventually offshore flow will reverse onshore and bring back the Central Coast marine layer at night.

The upper low will bring mid and high-level clouds over the region, and there may be limited clearing in areas of the Central Coast. Temperatures will drop again, bringing the region about 6 degrees below normal.

A weak ridge will make for clearer conditions Sunday, but there will be little change in temperature. With most areas struggling to reach 70 degrees, plan on wearing layers for trick-or treating on Halloween.

A cold front will slip down the West Coast Monday, again bringing cloudy conditions. There is a slight chance of light afternoon showers north of Point Conception, amounting to less than a tenth of an inch. It will also be the coolest day of the next seven.

A little ridge will slowly warm temperatures Tuesday through midweek.