Friday Evening Forecast Oct 29th

Our offshore flow weakened just enough today for most areas to feel a very noticeable cool down. It was still a beautiful and warm day with above normal temperatures region wide. We expect to see further cooling as a couple of Pacific storms approach the West Coast over the next several days. For tonight, look for mostly skies with just some patchy coastal fog. overnight lows will be in the 40's and 50's. For Saturday look for further cooling and a few more clouds drifting over the region. Highs will be mostly in the 60's and lower 70's.

Looking ahead, storms continue to roll in to the West Coast well to our north. The rainfall and mountain snows adding up and this is great news! For us, high pressure will hold much of the rain to our north. cloud cover will vary day to day and temperatures should hover near seasonal norms. A slight chance for sprinkles will come in to play for areas north of Pt. Conception on Monday and again late in the work week. Some of that could sneak a bit farther south, but nowhere will see very much as these systems are pretty weak and again, centered a little too far north. The good news is that the Pacific continues to stay busy and we are hopeful for more rain as we head in to November!