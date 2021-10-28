Thursday morning forecast October 28th

Thursday is set to be the warmest of the week for coasts and valleys with temperatures several degrees above average. The coast will be in the upper 70s to 80s and inland in the 80s to low 90s.

Offshore flow will peak in the morning hours and the ridge of high pressure will peak during the day. Northeasterly winds will start strong in Ventura County and San Luis Obispo County and calm midday. There is a wind advisory for the Ventura County mountains and valleys until 3:00 pm with gusts over 40 mph.

There will be a decent jump down in temperatures Friday as the ridge moves east and offshore flow weakens, eventually turning onshore. An earlier sea breeze will hit the coast.

Temperatures will continue cooling through the weekend with increasing onshore flow bringing back night to morning cloud cover. Halloween will be mild to chilly and trick-or-treaters should wear layers.

A weak cold front will push down the state Monday, and has a slight chance of producing moisture on the Central Coast. Mid and high-level clouds will increase everywhere.

A weak ridge will warm temperatures slightly and clear skies better Tuesday.